LSX awards the crème de la crème of dealmaking

The LSX European Lifestars Awards (ELAs) in London, UK gathered life science executives and partners to celebrate their achievements over the past 12 months.

Millie Nelson, Editor

December 3, 2024

2 Min Read
The ELA'S 2024
The ELAs 2024. Image/co: LSX

With 17 awards showcasing a year’s worth of dealmaking, it was truly a memorable night for the life sciences industry. Ranging from “Seed-Stage Finance Raise of the Year” to “M&A Deal of the Year,” the awards celebrated a diverse array of accomplishments in 2024.

“It was noteworthy that for the first time our 60+ strong judging faculty voted a clean sweep for female leaders across our CEO of the year categories from what was a stellar list of finalists!” Josh Dance, managing director at LSX, told BioXconomy.

“The ELAs are about recognizing the exceptional organizations, teams and individuals that have shaped the landscape of the European life science industry.” Additionally, Dance placed emphasis on the importance of recognizing “these achievements and celebrating the vibrant industry we have in Europe and there is no better time than as part of what is now known as London Life Sciences Week.”

English comedian and actor Hal Cruttenden hosted the awards and got things under way with the first category  Start-up biotech firm, DISCO Pharmaceuticals, bagged first place for its $21.8 million seed funding round in January. The round included investments from Sofinnova Partners, M Ventures, AbbVie Ventures, and Panakes Partners, among others.

Although $21.8 million is a large sum of money, the financial amounts rose significantly when Cruttenden crowned EyeBio and Merck & Co. (known as MSD outside North America) as the winners of the “Merger and Acquisition (M&A) Deal of the Year category.” In May, Merck added ophthalmology assets through its $1.3 billion EyeBio buy.  On top of the upfront payment, Merck could pay up to $1.7 billion more in developmental, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments.

Drum role please… 

  • Seed-Stage Finance Raise of the YearDISCO Pharmaceuticals

  • Series A Finance Raise of the YearMyricx

  • Series B Finance Raise of the YearTubulis

  • Late-Stage Venture Round / Series C+ Finance Raise of the YearCatalYm

  • IPO / Listing of the YearAbivax

  • Post-IPO Equity Raise of the YearBicycle Therapeutics

  • VC Firm of the YearNovo Holdings

  • Deal of the Year (<€500m)Autolus Therapeutics and BioNTech

  • Deal of the Year (>€500m)AC Immune and Takeda

  • M&A of the YearEyeBio and MSD

  • Pharma BD Team of the YearGSK

  • Biotech of the YearTubulis

  • Medtech of the YearMoon Surgical

  • Healthtech of the YearBrainomix

  • Women-led Business of the YearRosamond Deegan, CEO, OMass Therapeutics

  • Private CEO of the YearBarbara Angehrn Pavik, CEO, Asceneuron

  • Public CEO of the YearRenee Lucander, CEO, Calliditas Therapeutics

Read more about:

LSX EventsEurope

About the Author

Millie Nelson

Millie Nelson

Editor, BioXconomy

See more from Millie Nelson
Subscribe to Our Newsletters
Stay updated and receive your insights for life sciences investment, innovation and partnering directly in your inbox.
Stay Updated

News from APAC

Currency
Investment
Eyes on Asia: Merck and BioNTech land Chinese bispecificsEyes on Asia: Merck and BioNTech land Chinese bispecifics
byRichard Daverman
Dec 4, 2024
4 Min Read
Money
Investment
Eyes on Asia: GSK’s $300m lupus bet, Pfizer’s $1bn China blastEyes on Asia: GSK’s $300m lupus bet, Pfizer’s $1bn China blast
byRichard Daverman
Nov 18, 2024
5 Min Read
Money
Investment
Eyes on Asia: VC hits China, BioStar IPO, and Legend splits from GenScriptEyes on Asia: VC hits China, BioStar IPO, and Legend splits from GenScript
byRichard Daverman
Nov 5, 2024
3 Min Read
Jan 13 - Jan 15, 2025
An all-inclusive healthcare conference at Hilton Union Square, San Francisco
Register

Recommended

Partnering
Novo’s hunt for genetic med tech drove $600m NanoVation pact
Novo’s hunt for genetic med tech drove $600m NanoVation pact
Plenary at BIO-Europe in Munich
Investment
How industry trends are evolving biotech innovation in 2023
2023 industry trends that helped evolve biotech innovation
three member panel on stage
Innovation
‘Data matters most’ in biotech, and AI is here to help
‘Data matters most’ in biotech, and AI is here to help