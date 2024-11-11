Nonprofit looks to bring tomorrow’s science into today’s classrooms

BioXconomy sat down with Natalie Kuldell, founder and executive director of nonprofit organization BioBuilder Education Foundation, to discuss its function, its importance, and its effect in the life sciences space.

Millie Nelson, Editor

November 11, 2024

4 Min Read
coloured pencils
Unsplash/olloweb

Talent issues are plaguing the biopharma industry and are continually referred to as a top concern across the space. The need for increasingly complex and specific skill sets, the dwindling talent pool, and the difficulties of retaining staff are affecting biopharma resilience. However, organizations like BioBuilder are aiming to solve this challenge by equipping the next generation through various learning opportunities for high school students.

BX: Can you explain what BioBuilder is?

NK: The BioBuilder Educational Foundation is a nonprofit helping educate a future-ready workforce that will solve some of the world’s greatest challenges by bringing tomorrow’s science into today’s classrooms. By inspiring students and educators to learn and love science, we equip the next generation through experiential learning opportunities tailored to high school students. 

BX: What challenges are BioBuilder trying to ease?

NK: In addition to addressing the skilled labor shortage impacting the biotech industry today by ensuring that students get the education they need to pursue careers in STEM, programs like BioTechBuilder offer high school students the option of lucrative careers in the industry, without going to college. The cost of pursuing an advanced degree has increased exponentially in recent years. In fact, a recent Pew Research study found that only 25% of adults think that a college education is necessary to get a well-paying job. As students rethink their paths to industry, BioBuilder ensures that they have the tools they need to succeed.

BX: How many people has BioBuilder worked with?

NK: BioBuilder has worked with schools in over 55 countries and 49 states, impacting over 63,000 students, and through in-classroom, after school, and dedicated cohort programs, BioBuilder is providing exposure to real-world STEM applications for students in urban, rural and underserved communities. We work with students, teachers and industry leaders.

BX: What does BioBuilder offer students, teachers, and industry leaders?

NK: Students get the chance to integrate biology and engineering through practical, hands-on lessons and BioBuilder Club activities. For educators, there are opportunities for professional development that can help foster new methods of teaching science that are designed to engage and inspire the next generation of life sciences leaders. BioBuilder also works closely with leaders across the life sciences industry to support industry needs, such as upskilling workshops for current employees looking to gain insight into modern life science techniques and approaches. To ensure that the industry has skilled talent in the pipeline, BioBuilder works to make sure that high school students have the tools they need to enter directly into the workforce after graduation, should they choose that path.

BX: Why is an organization like this needed?

NK: As the biotech industry continues to grow across the country, the STEM workforce needs more support. Without this skilled workforce, we’d have no scientific innovation, new therapies or vaccines, and biological advancement would stall. At BioBuilder, we enable students to explore what a real-world career in STEM looks like beyond the classroom through skills-based training programs, so that they have a first chance at a lucrative career in life science.

BX: How does BioBuilder make sure its training programs meet the needs of the industry?

NK: BioBuilder matches its curricula with the needs of the biotech industry and aims to bring STEM programming to every school in America to train the workforce of tomorrow. For example, BioBuilder recently launched BioTechBuilder, an off-the-shelf curriculum that prepares students for micro-credentialling assessments that support their immediate entry into the biotech workforce after high school graduation.

BX: What other challenges does BioBuilder address?

NK: To address the lack of diversity across the biotech industry, BioBuilder works to create pathways for underserved communities, which often includes women, students of color, immigrants and those from low-income families or school districts, through STEM education. BioBuilder's High School Apprenticeship Challenge closes the gap.

BX: How is BioBuilder funded?

NK: The BioBuilder Educational Foundation is a nonprofit committed to access and equity. We do our best to make sure money is not a barrier to access to the curriculum or participation in our programs.

Most of our BioBuilder curriculum is freely accessible online, with chapters from our textbook as well as teaching materials to support classroom and laboratory learning available as free downloads from our website. When our curriculum is integrated into public education, it is selected as a cost-effective part of a school's science budget, their teacher professional development dollars, or funds set aside for out-of-school enrichment programming.

Title I schools (or those with 40% or more free and reduced cost lunch) participate in our flagship programs like the BioBuilderClub for free. And in the past, we have secured grant funding and philanthropic support to cover the participation costs for individuals who are recent immigrants, who are from marginalized communities or under-resourced schools.

BX: What importance does an organization like this have in the life sciences space?

NK: High school students deserve a chance to understand what it means to be a scientist. Scientists are creative, collaborative and resolutely focused on solving real world problems, and I believe that sometimes students just need the initial spark of interest that opens a whole new world of possibilities.

At BioBuilder, we’ve seen firsthand how offering more exposure to science and STEM career skills can change the trajectory of students' lives. In tandem, our work supports the biotech industry. We are proud to support the next generation of life sciences leaders by offering them a first chance at becoming a scientist.

Read more about:

Talent

About the Author

Millie Nelson

Millie Nelson

Editor, BioXconomy

See more from Millie Nelson
Subscribe to Our Newsletters
Stay updated and receive your insights for life sciences investment, innovation and partnering directly in your inbox.
Stay Updated
Nov 18, 2024
Championing life sciences innovators with the ultimate Biotech, Healthtech and Medtech Networking & Pitching Event. With 8 incredible presenting stages for startup, growth stage and publicly listed Biotech, Healthtech, Medtech, TechBio, Digital Health and Deeptech companies.
Register

News from APAC

Money
Investment
Eyes on Asia: Eyes on Asia: VC hits China, BioStar IPO, and Legend splits from GenScriptEyes on Asia: VC hits China, BioStar IPO, and Legend splits from GenScript
byRichard Daverman
Nov 5, 2024
3 Min Read
Reverse arrow
Partnering
Eddingpharm reverse-merger ‘breakthrough’ for Hong Kong stock exchangeEddingpharm reverse-merger ‘breakthrough’ for Hong Kong stock exchange
byRichard Daverman
Oct 31, 2024
3 Min Read
Asian currency
Innovation
Eyes on Asia: Astellas bags gene therapy, AZ a lipoprotein, and a Japanese incubatorAstellas bags gene therapy, AZ a lipoprotein, and a Japanese incubator
byRichard Daverman
Oct 21, 2024
4 Min Read

Recommended

Partnering
Novo’s hunt for genetic med tech drove $600m NanoVation pact
Novo’s hunt for genetic med tech drove $600m NanoVation pact
Plenary at BIO-Europe in Munich
Investment
How industry trends are evolving biotech innovation in 2023
2023 industry trends that helped evolve biotech innovation
three member panel on stage
Innovation
‘Data matters most’ in biotech, and AI is here to help
‘Data matters most’ in biotech, and AI is here to help
Oct 23 - Dec 31, 2025
partneringONE’s first-in-class partnering technology powers global events and enhances your networking experience.
LEARN MORE