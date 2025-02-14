Timing’s everything: Novartis pays $925m to buy Anthos and bring back Phase III mAbTiming’s everything: Novartis pays $925m to buy Anthos and bring back Phase III mAb

Novartis is reacquiring the company and bringing the clot-preventing candidate back into its pipeline six years after spinning off the asset to launch Anthos Therapeutics.

Millie Nelson, Editor

February 14, 2025

1 Min Read
Clock with the words timing is everything in red
DepositPhotos/bluecups

“Ever since licencing abelacimab to Anthos in 2019, we continued to monitor the progress of the medicine, and now is the right time to bring it back to Novartis,” a spokesperson for Novartis told BioXconomy.

Boston-based Anthos is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm. The company is developing abelacimab, a Phase III monoclonal antibody (mAb) with the lead indication for preventing strokes and systemic embolism in individuals with atrial fibrillation.

Novartis said its decision to acquire Anthos (originally launched by Blackstone Life Sciences and Novartis) and add back its late-stage asset abelacimab aligns with the firm’s strategic focus on the cardiovascular therapeutic development.

“We are proud that this medicine originated at Novartis and have been impressed with the Anthos’ team’s expertise and dedication and with the great progress they have made on the program,” the spokesperson said.

“We believe now is the right time to bring the asset back into Novartis, where we have the resources and capabilities to complete Phase III development and potentially launch with our evolved therapeutic areas of focus, with atrial fibrillation being an area of interest for our Cardiovascular Renal Metabolic therapeutic area.”

Novartis will pay $925 million upfront and has the potential to pay out up to $2.1 billion in additional payments based on regulatory and sales milestones. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

Read more about:

Antibodies

About the Author

Millie Nelson

Millie Nelson

Editor, BioXconomy

See more from Millie Nelson
Subscribe to Our Newsletters
Stay updated and receive your insights for life sciences investment, innovation and partnering directly in your inbox.
Stay Updated

BIO-EUROPE COVERAGE

Novo Nordisk sign
Business Strategy
Lessons and blessings: The Novo Nordisk way
Lessons and blessings: The Novo Nordisk way
Michael May, PhD, President, CCRM discusses Canada as a place for life sciences in this video.
Hubs
Bridging AI & Life Sciences, Why Investing in Canada Should Be Your Next Move
Bridging AI & Life Sciences, Why Investing in Canada Should Be Your Next Move
Shaking hands
Partnering
Picky pharma prone to better proven partners amid dealmaking downturn
Picky pharma prone to better proven partners amid dealmaking downturn
Hervé Ansanay, Biotech Alliance Manager, discusses the features of the RESEAU SATT - SATT NETWORK
Sponsored Content
RESEAU SATT, the Best of French Deep Tech
RESEAU SATT, the Best of French Deep Tech

Latest

Steven fuller with a yellow background - Race in STEM founder and Director
ESG
Race in STEM: Countering the ugly truth of bias in life sciences
Race in STEM: Countering the ugly truth of bias in life sciences
Alicia Secor, Female CEO of Atalanta Therapeutics
Investment
From research to development: Atalanta bags $97m to advance two RNAi therapies
From research to development: Atalanta bags $97m to advance two RNAi therapies
headshot of Janeé Pelletier, chief marketing officer at Learning Undefeated.
Partnering
‘Houston, we have a talent problem!’ TMC taps up next gen of biopharma experts
‘Houston, we have a talent problem!’ TMC taps up next gen of biopharma experts
Mar 17 - Mar 19, 2025
Europe's Largest Springtime Biotech Partnering Event
REGISTER