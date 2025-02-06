The talent gap in the life science industry is a topic that is well reported. The conversations range from, but are not limited to, the need for exceptionally complex and specific skill sets, a declining talent pool, and the difficulties of retaining employees.

Houston, Texas is home to the world’s largest medical center, TMC. Additionally, the area has a growing presence of investors, research institutions, and startups. Online news outlet Innovation Map reported in May 2023 that while Houston has the potential to be a major hub for life sciences, the region is facing various challenges. Said challenges include trouble with talent acquisition, a lack of capital, and weak collaboration.

This partnership, named the TMC BioPath program, aims to form meaningful opportunities for middle and high school students, while simultaneously helping to close the life science talent gap by building the next generation of biomanufacturing professionals.

The program will use Learning Undefeated’s mobile science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) laboratory to train around 2,000 Houston-based students on aseptic technique.

“The initial engagement runs through February 28, but we are hopeful that this is the start of a long-term partnership that will allow a permanent biomanufacturing-focused program in the Houston area,” Janeé Pelletier, chief marketing officer at Learning Undefeated, told BioXconomy.

The partnership came to fruition because “the two organizations share a common interest: preparing students for biotechnology careers,” she said. Pelletier described how the deal “made perfect sense” because the Houston area has “strong demand for skilled biopharmaceutical and bioprocessing workers, but few workforce development programs to fill this pipeline, so the two organizations collaborated to develop a deep impact program to engage local students and introduce them to career opportunities within the Houston area.”

Learning Undefeated serves around 250,000 students across the US annually, which is free for schools. The organization is focused on “very deep bench in biology and biotechnology.” However, its curriculum covers various areas of STEM. This includes health, physics, engineering, earth and space science, artificial intelligence (AI), and cyber security.

“Starting in January 2025, the traveling science lab will roll onto local high school campuses, immersing students in cutting-edge biotechnology, bioengineering, and synthetic biology. Through interactive, curriculum-integrated experiments, students will explore how biomanufacturing transforms industries like medicine, advanced manufacturing, and biotechnology,” Pelletier told us.

Additionally, TMC member institutions also offer internships to help students explore their interests, experience different working environments, and develop their skillsets.