In November 2024, CRISPR-focused firm Caszyme joined forces with gene-writing innovator Integra, unveiling their partnership at BIO-Europe in Stockholm, Sweden. Since then, BioXconomy has had the pleasure of interviewing the CEO of Cazsyme, Monika Paule, to talk about the ins and outs of the deal.

The decision to incorporate Cas12l (a family of nucleases) with Integra’s Find and Cut-And-Transfer (FiCAT) platform follows successful in vivo and ex vivo studies. The firm’s said the studies “yielded highly positive results” in relation to safety and functionality in human cells. Specific financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed. However, Caszyme is eligible to receive milestone payments up to €40 million ($41.6 million) in addition to royalties on sales.

Paule spoke candidly with this publication about how the partnership came to fruition, the importance of collaboration, and the strategy behind the licensing deal.

BioXconomy (BX): Can you tell us how this partnership came to fruition?

Monika Paule (MP): The partnership between our two companies began with a shared vision initiated by founders who, having known each other beforehand, saw the potential for collaboration. Both companies recognized how their complementary scientific backgrounds could come together to create something truly valuable.

BX: How did you continue to foster this relationship?

MP: This potential was further realized when we started a joint Eurostars project in 2022, strengthening our commitment to working together. Over the past four years, our partnership has continuously evolved, marking several key milestones along the way. We are especially proud to celebrate the latest milestone in our journey – the signing of the Cas12l nucleases licensing agreement, a crucial step that paves the way for further innovative advancements and continued growth.

BX: What strategy is going to be deployed by both players to make this partnership successful?

MP: Caszyme and Integra Therapeutics bring exceptional scientific expertise to this partnership and are fully committed to maintaining clear and open communication. Regular online meetings play a key role in keeping both teams up to date on progress, goals, and challenges, ensuring we stay aligned as projects evolve. Occasional in-person meetings between our leadership teams further strengthen trust and ensure strategic alignment.

BX: Is there anything else beyond the type of communication you have just mentioned?

MP: Beyond these structured touchpoints, both teams show genuine interest in each other’s progress, celebrating key wins, from scientific breakthroughs to business milestones. This collaborative approach fosters a supportive relationship where both sides feel valued, engaged, and fully invested in shared success.

BX: Why do you think partnerships like this are important in the industry?

MP: At Caszyme, we believe partnerships like this are key to advancing our mission of expanding the use of our molecular tools across a wider range of applications. The goal is to enhance CRISPR-Cas technologies, enabling therapeutic companies to develop novel, efficient, and affordable gene editing modalities.

Through these partnerships, we increase the availability of CRISPR-Cas tools, driving their application in more therapeutic areas and addressing a wider range of diseases, ultimately making these advanced therapies more accessible to the patients who need them most.

BX: What was the thought process behind entering a partnership like this?

MP: The thought behind these collaborations is based on the understanding that combining our expertise in CRISPR-Cas gene editing with the knowledge and capabilities of therapeutic companies accelerates the development of advanced gene editing therapies and helps to get them to the market faster.

BX: How long is this partnership expected to last for?

MP: One of the key focus areas of Caszyme and Integra partnership, based on the recent licensing agreement, is the development of novel therapeutic tools using the Cas12l nucleases. As such, the duration of this collaboration is closely tied to the active timeline of the involved patents and the progress we make in advancing these innovations.

BX: Is there a chance the partnership could be extended?

MP: If we identify additional promising projects to pursue together, the partnership could extend beyond the initial timeline, fostering continued advancements and driving innovation forward.