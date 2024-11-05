Europe’s adversity to risk is why the US is ahead, say experts

Panelists at Bio Europe in Stockholm, Sweden debated whether culture is the main reason US average funding rounds are double that across the pond.

Millie Nelson, Editor

November 5, 2024

3 Min Read
The panel took place at EBD Group's Bio Europe in Sweden

Experts across the board have raised their concern about Europe lagging behind the US in the life sciences space. The worries range from dwindling clinical trial numbers, calls for new innovative payment models, patient access issues, and the volume of funding.  

“It is not Europe verses the US [because] even a start-up needs to think of the global market and should have a US investor on board as that will help later down the road,” Marten Steen, managing partner at venture capital (VC) firm HealthCap, told the audience in Stockholm, Sweden today. 

Meanwhile, Nick Williams, partner at European investment firm Medixci, said “culture is one of the driving reasons the US is getting more funding than Europe.”  

He stressed the difference in funding between the two geographical areas is not to do with the quality of work being carried out. “It is an absolute fact that the innovation and the quality of discovery and science in Europe is easily as good as the US, and if you track back many of these big drugs, quite depressingly, they are European.” 

Instead, he told delegates Europe struggles because “we do not have so many success stories of entrepreneurs, particularly operators in pharma who know someone who left their position in pharma and started a NewCo and retired.”  

According to Williams, this is something that happens “not infrequently” in the US because, unlike Europe, the US has “fostered a culture where that is seen as not a risky thing to do.”  

He continued: “In the US they do not see it as particularly risky because when the companies they leave to go and take part in do fail, they inevitably get another job at another biotech because there is excess capital looking to fund these things and people do not look for success, they look for experience.” 

The clear emphasis on “how much this is about culture” remained clear throughout Williams’ comments. He used company formation as an example and said, “anyone who does company formation, you do not go and decide to form a company in Germany.”  

Though he made it clear this might not be the case for German founders, he detailed how if you do form a company in Germany “all of a sudden by law you need to have five boards and you are doing a lot of reporting, [which] means it is not fit for where it needs to be.”  

We need to take risks 

The bleak reality is that Europe is lagging behind the US in terms of funding, and so to counter this Williams told the audience it should look to take more risks. 

As Europe is “losing the innovation race anyway,” he asked what the downside would be of taking more of a risk in order to gain the chance of becoming “self-sustainable” in innovation?  

“We have the smarts, we have the universities, we have the best scientists, why do we have to be ever reliant on other countries when we can do it ourselves?”  

Read more about:

EBD EventsEurope

About the Author

Millie Nelson

Millie Nelson

Editor, BioXconomy

See more from Millie Nelson
Subscribe to Our Newsletters
Stay updated and receive your insights for life sciences investment, innovation and partnering directly in your inbox.
Stay Updated
Nov 18, 2024
Championing life sciences innovators with the ultimate Biotech, Healthtech and Medtech Networking & Pitching Event. With 8 incredible presenting stages for startup, growth stage and publicly listed Biotech, Healthtech, Medtech, TechBio, Digital Health and Deeptech companies.
Register

News from APAC

Money
Investment
Eyes on Asia: Eyes on Asia: VC hits China, BioStar IPO, and Legend splits from GenScriptEyes on Asia: VC hits China, BioStar IPO, and Legend splits from GenScript
byRichard Daverman
Nov 5, 2024
3 Min Read
Reverse arrow
Partnering
Eddingpharm reverse-merger ‘breakthrough’ for Hong Kong stock exchangeEddingpharm reverse-merger ‘breakthrough’ for Hong Kong stock exchange
byRichard Daverman
Oct 31, 2024
3 Min Read
Asian currency
Innovation
Eyes on Asia: Astellas bags gene therapy, AZ a lipoprotein, and a Japanese incubatorAstellas bags gene therapy, AZ a lipoprotein, and a Japanese incubator
byRichard Daverman
Oct 21, 2024
4 Min Read

Recommended

Partnering
Novo’s hunt for genetic med tech drove $600m NanoVation pact
Novo’s hunt for genetic med tech drove $600m NanoVation pact
Plenary at BIO-Europe in Munich
Investment
How industry trends are evolving biotech innovation in 2023
2023 industry trends that helped evolve biotech innovation
three member panel on stage
Innovation
‘Data matters most’ in biotech, and AI is here to help
‘Data matters most’ in biotech, and AI is here to help
Oct 23 - Dec 31, 2025
partneringONE’s first-in-class partnering technology powers global events and enhances your networking experience.
LEARN MORE